USB, Alza Extend Product Collaboration

- US Bioscience's Hexalen (altretamine) for advanced ovarian cancer and NeuTrexin (trimetrexate glucuronate) for Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia in those with AIDS are to be copromoted by Alza in the USA, under the terms of an agreement signed by the two firms. Alza and USB already have a marketing and distribution agreement for USB's recently-launched chemoprotectant Ethyol (amifostine). Under the terms of the new deal, sales of Hexalen and NeuTrexin will be recorded by USB, and Alza will receive payments on net sales.