USB, Alza Extend Product Collaboration

- US Bioscience's Hexalen (altretamine) for advanced ovarian cancer and NeuTrexin (trimetrexate glucuronate) for Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia in those with AIDS are to be copromoted by Alza in the USA, under the terms of an agreement signed by the two firms. Alza and USB already have a marketing and distribution agreement for USB's recently-launched chemoprotectant Ethyol (amifostine). Under the terms of the new deal, sales of Hexalen and NeuTrexin will be recorded by USB, and Alza will receive payments on net sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze