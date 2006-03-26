Use of glucosamine and chondroitin offers osteo pain relief, NEJM reports

The combined use of two dietary supplements - glucosamine and chondroitin - appears to provide pain relief from osteoporosis, the most common form of arthritis, according to the findings of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, February 23 issue.

The clinical trial, Glucosamine/chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial (GAIT) which was sponsored by the USA's National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, part of the National Institutes of Health, found that using a combination of the two supplements "significantly decreased" knee pain in osteoarthritis patients experiencing moderate-to-severe pain.

$700 million US market