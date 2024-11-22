User Fees Did Not Curb Canada's Drug Consumption

Despite the introduction of a C$2 ($1.47) user fee for senior citizens in Canada, there has been little impact on the consumption of prescription medicines, according to local reports.
At the launch of the user fee, there had been a small reduction in the number of medicines dispensed for elderly people, but this has now rebounded, according to a Quebec health insurance board study. In the year after the introduction of the user fee, prescription numbers declined by 10.2% from 24.4 million to 21.9 million.
However, in the following year the number rose 6.7%. Pierre Martin, a researcher at the insurance board, said the figures are deceptive because the fee was accompanied by new measures to encourage longer-duration prescriptions. Nevertheless, he admitted the fee had clearly reined in the number of prescriptions during the first year, albeit they have recovered to previous levels. The fee also contributed to a drop in the rate of increase of the cost of the drug insurance program for the elderly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze