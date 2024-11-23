Using BMT To Cure Autoimmunity

CellPro and Northwestern University Medical School have started a trial of T cell-depleted autologous bone marrow transplantation as a treatment for multiple sclerosis.
Principal investigator on the study is Richard Burt, assistant professor of medicine at NUMS and head of the allogeneic BMT program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr Burt was the first investigator in the USA to demonstrate that BMT may induce remission of MS in animal models.
NUMS' protocol for treating MS includes the use of cyclophosphamide and total body irradiation to ablate the patient's faulty immune system. Myeloablation will be followed by immune system rescue via T cell-depleted, autologous BMT. This procedure requires aspirating marrow tissue from the patient prior to myeloablation and positively selecting out stem cells with CellPro's Ceprate SC Stem Cell Concentration System.
