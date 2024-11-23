Vaccines Business Set For Explosive Growth, Says SB

Throughout the first half of the 1990s, the global vaccines market has gone through a period of quite remarkable growth, and this trend looks set to continue, and even accelerate, into the next millennium.
This explosive growth can be demonstrated by looking at one of the major players in the vaccines business, SmithKline Beecham. In 1990, in the wake of the merger, SB's vaccine sales were just over $100 million a year. In 1996 this is expected to top $1 billion, according to Jean Stephenne, senior vice president and general manager of SB Biologicals in Rixensart, Belgium.
SB believes that it currently holds around 25%-30% of the world market for vaccines, and is confident that it can maintain and grow this position. The company's optimism is also shared by analysts Duncan Moore and James McKean at Morgan Stanley, who recently issued a statement indicating that L1 billion ($1.5 billion) in vaccine sales by the year 2000 could be on the cards. The growth of SB's vaccines business since 1990 is represented graphically in the figure below.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze