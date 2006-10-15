Valeant to distribute Intendis' products in UK

Germany's Intendis GmbH has signed a distribution agreement for the sale of a range of its products in the UK, with local firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals. This includes Finacea, a new topical product for the treatment of rosacea, which will be launched to medical professionals this week.
The deal is part of Intendis' strategy to expand its presence in markets where the company does not have its own subsidiaries. "This agreement with Valeant offers us good opportunities for growth in one of the world's largest dermatology markets," said Wolfgang Kehr, chief executive of Berlin-headquartered Intendis, adding that Valeant will serve the market with a dedicated specialist dermatology sales and marketing organization.
