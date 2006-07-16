Valera submits NDA on Supprelin-LA to US FDA

The USA's Valera Pharmaceuticals has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Supprelin-LA (histrelin), a 12-month implant for early onset of puberty in children (central precocious puberty), which involves the premature development of secondary sexual characteristics in young children due to increased secretion of sex hormones.
In November 2005, the FDA granted the agent orphan drug designation, which provides seven years marketing exclusivity from the date of approval, as well as certain economic benefits and tax credits. In addition, Valera noted that Supprelin-LA is the second product to emerge from its pipeline that utilizes its proprietary and patent-protected Hydron delivery technology.
David Tierney, Valera's chief executive, noted that, "with the potential commercialization of Supprelin-LA in 2007, we anticipate having at least three products on the market next year." In addition to our currently marketed histrelin product, Vantas, this also includes Valstar (valrubicin), the only approved drug for certain urinary bladder cancer patients, which Valera expects to launch around year end.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze