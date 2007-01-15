Variation Bio gets $35.7M funding for vaccine platform

Canada's Variation Biotechnologies (VBI), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of vaccines for infectious diseases using a novel platform technology, has secured $35.7 million in a series A financing. VBI will use the proceeds to advance the company's Variosite vaccine platform into clinical development, beginning with lead vaccine candidates for influenza.

The company was previously funded by private investors and leveraged with grants as well as other non-dilutive funding from the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program, Economic Development Canada and Investissement Quebec for a total of $2.1 million.