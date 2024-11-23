Vascular Therapeutics' Vasoflux in Phase II

Vascular Therapeutics' novel oligosaccharide anticoagulant Vasofluxhas entered a Phase II dose-finding study, in combination with thrombolysis, in patients suffering an acute myocardial infarction. Data from the study should be available within the next year or so, according to vice president for medical affairs William Spickler.

Vasoflux has a dual mechanism of action, blocking the initiation of thrombus formation by indirectly reducing Factor Xa generation as well as inhibiting fibrin-bound thrombin (like heparin), so it blocks both the initiation and the amplification of clots. It has little activity against fluid-phase thrombin, so should not prevent the formation of new clots via the extrinsic pathway.

Dr Spickler presented data from a Phase I study of Vasoflux, which looked at escalating doses of Vasoflux (3-16mg/kg), either alone or in combination with heparin (50IU/kg). All doses and regimens were well-tolerated with only minor bleeding episodes (mainly at the injection site). Consistent with its proposed mechanism of action, Vasoflux prolonged the activated partial thromboplastin time in a dose-dependent manner, with minimal prolongation of the thrombin clotting time.