"Vast" reimbursement fraud exposed in France

The French Health Ministry is expected to announce the formation of a national anti-fraud committee. According to local media reports, fairly basic scams have cost France's Social Security program 10.0-20.0 million euros ($12.7-$25.5 million) within the past year. Fraudsters are collecting a number of prescriptions for reimbursable drugs under the Social Security fund, before mailing the medications to foreign countries where they are sold for higher prices.
The illegal activity came to light following investigations by the sickness insurance national fund (CNAM), which formed an investigational unit in January this year. By cross-referencing the payments of local funds with a national database, the CNAM found a number of suspicious prescription patterns.
In one reported case, a patient consulted 40 physicians, obtaining in a six-month period 500 packs of cortisone-based ointments from 60 different pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze