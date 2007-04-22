Vaxfectin to be assessed with DNA malaria vacc

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Vical has signed a cooperative R&D collaboration with the US Naval Medical Research Center, which is designed to examine the former's novel vaccine adjuvant Vaxfectin in combination with an experimental anti-malaria DNA vaccine. It is hoped that the agent will increase the immunological response to the vaccine.

The company, which holds patents covering Vaxfectin's use in combination with DNA vaccines, said that it has provided the agent to academic researchers for several years. Currently, Vaxfectin is being assessed in combination with a DNA-based influenza vaccine (Marketletter April 12), and is expected to enter human trials later in the year.