Friday 22 November 2024

Vectura's ED drug impresses in 2nd Ph IIb study

29 April 2007

Vectura, a UK drugmaker focused on the development of inhaled drug formulations for the treatment of both lung diseases and other conditions, says that it has successfully completed a second Ph IIb study of VR004 in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The study showed the drug improved erectile performance, had a rapid onset of action and was well tolerated.

The company explained that the trial had been designed to evaluate three fine particle doses of VR004 (100mcg, 150mcg and 200mcg) versus placebo in patients with mild, moderate or severe forms of the condition. The drug, which is a proprietary formulation of apomorphine, is delivered via oral inhalation using the firm's Aspirair dry powder inhaler.

The three doses of the drug improved successful penetration rates 13%, 6% and 14%, respectively, across the three dosage groups, while those who received placebo experienced a 1% decline. Treatment also increased the likelihood of maintaining an erection suitable for intercourse 23%, 17% and 29%, respectively, compared with a 1% improvement in the control group. In addition, the firm said that 85% of patients responded to the agent within 10 minutes of its administration.

