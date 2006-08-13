Vectura's PD drug successful in Ph II study

UK-based Vectura, a specialist in the development of inhaled drug formulations, says that it has successfully completed a Phase II proof-of-concept trial of VR040, its product candidate for the treatment of "off" episodes in Parkinson's disease sufferers.
The program was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment of VR040, a proprietary formulation of apomorphine delivered using the firm's Aspirair dry powder inhaler, at a variety of doses ranging from 200mcg to 1,200mcg per inhalation. The results of the trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and well-tolerated. In addition, the product showed efficacy in the recovery of patients from the muscle rigidity, trembling and motor complications associated with the depletion of dopamine that characterizes the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze