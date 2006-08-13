Vectura's PD drug successful in Ph II study

UK-based Vectura, a specialist in the development of inhaled drug formulations, says that it has successfully completed a Phase II proof-of-concept trial of VR040, its product candidate for the treatment of "off" episodes in Parkinson's disease sufferers.

The program was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment of VR040, a proprietary formulation of apomorphine delivered using the firm's Aspirair dry powder inhaler, at a variety of doses ranging from 200mcg to 1,200mcg per inhalation. The results of the trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and well-tolerated. In addition, the product showed efficacy in the recovery of patients from the muscle rigidity, trembling and motor complications associated with the depletion of dopamine that characterizes the disease.