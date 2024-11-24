Sunday 24 November 2024

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit

9 September 202410 September 2024
Boston, USABoston Convention & Exhibition Center
Connect, learn, and collaborate with your peers across clinical, quality & manufacturing, regulatory, safety, and IT at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, U.S.

Explore how to drive operational efficiencies and advance clinical trials for sites, sponsors, and CROs.

Learn how to optimize your data foundation and improve efficiency. Explore new ways to transform the patient and site experience.

Drive operational excellence and efficiency with unified QA & QC. Explore how new quality products like Batch Release and LIMS accelerate the product release.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




