VEGF Connection To Diabetic Retinopathy

According to a report in the Financial Times, the protein vascular endothelial growth factor may cause the abnormal blood vessel proliferation in diabetic retinopathy.

The article goes on to say that high levels of VEGF are found in the eyes of patients with this complication of diabetes. The protein was first isolated as a possible route for the inhibition of angiogenesis associated with tumor growth. Following further work showing that the protein regulates the formation of blood vessels in the developing rat retina, the next step is the development of a drug to inhibit the production of VEGF.