Venture Capital And Health Care In The USA

US health care represents the largest sector for investors in theventure capital industry, according to Tim Fogerty of Three Arch Partners. He told those attending the Robertson Stephens medical conference in the USA that the liquidity of these companies facilitates this interest, adding that over 220 companies have been floated in the health care sector in the last five years.
Health care also offers a positive environment for entrepreneurs; the interest created by a convergence of technologies, an opportunity created by the industrialization of the US health care system, and the opportunity created by the graying of America. The flow of new deals has been across the board and in businesses at every stage of development.
Dr Fogerty said he was very bullish on the concept of biotechnology, noting that a great deal depends on whether a company is public or private.
