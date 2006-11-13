Friday 22 November 2024

Vertex' 3rd-qtr 2006 loss widens 17.4%

13 November 2006

US drugmaker Vertex says that its third-quarter 2006 non-generally accepted accounting principles loss reached $47.9 million, or $0.42 per share, from the $40.8 million, or $0.43 per share loss it saw in the like, year-ago period, due to increased development costs, particualrly for its lead investigational drug, telaprevir (VX-950), a potential treatment of hepatitis C virus. However, net loss on a GAAP basis narrowed 35% to $51.8 million, or $0.46 per share.

During the period, Vertex' R&D expenses soared 51.3% to $96.1 million, due to the costs for telaprevir's global Phase IIb clinical development program, as well as the drug's initial commercial inventory investment and increased charges for stock-based compensation compared to the prior year. On the day of the announcement, October 26, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vertex fell $0.27 to $34.20.

Total revenues for the reporting period were $53.3 million versus $36.2 million due to revenue recognized from its collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica, which offsets a drop in turnover from the company's research efforts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze