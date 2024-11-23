Vertex And Alpha End VX-366 Deal

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Therapeutic Corp have terminated theiragreement to develop VX-366, an oral compound for the treatment of inherited hemoglobin disorders, including sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia.

VX-366 was originally licensed to Vertex in 1993 from Children's Hospital Medical center of Northern California, and in 1995, Alpha gained rights to VX-366 in North, Central and South America (Marketletter October 16, 1995).

VX-366 acts by reactivating a dormant, fetal form of hemoglobin (hemoglobin F). Hemoglobin F can act as a substitute for the defective hemoglobin A, alleviating many of the symptoms associated with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia.