Vertex And Alpha End VX-366 Deal

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Therapeutic Corp have terminated theiragreement to develop VX-366, an oral compound for the treatment of inherited hemoglobin disorders, including sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia.
VX-366 was originally licensed to Vertex in 1993 from Children's Hospital Medical center of Northern California, and in 1995, Alpha gained rights to VX-366 in North, Central and South America (Marketletter October 16, 1995).
VX-366 acts by reactivating a dormant, fetal form of hemoglobin (hemoglobin F). Hemoglobin F can act as a substitute for the defective hemoglobin A, alleviating many of the symptoms associated with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze