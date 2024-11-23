Vertex And GW Begin Pediatric 141W94 Trial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Glaxo Wellcome have initiated a Phase IIItrial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the protease inhibitor 141W94 (VX-478) in combination with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors in HIV-infected children.
The study will enroll around 210 patients between the ages of six months and 18 years who have not previously been treated with protease inhibitors. Patients will be assessed at weeks 16 and 48 respectively for antiviral efficacy and durability of response. At both these time intervals, changes in CD4 cell counts will also be evaluated.
GW and Vertex are currently conducting another Phase III trial of the drug in combination with zidovudine and lamivudine in adults.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze