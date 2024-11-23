Vertex, BioChem's MDR Drug Enters Phase II

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and BioChem Therapeutic have begun a PhaseII trial of Vertex' multidrug resistance inhibitor Incel (biricodar dicitrate, VX-710), plus paclitaxel, in the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. Incel is thought to resensitize tumor cells to treatment in multidrug resistant patients. The study will enroll about 55 women with relapsing ovarian cancer following previous paclitaxel treatment. Meantime, Vertex says that it is to collaborate with Japan's Kissei Pharmaceutical in a $22 million deal using Vertex' p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase program for the development and marketing of oral drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological diseases.
