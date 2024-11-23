Vertex Gets Payments From GW And Kissei

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has earned milestone and option fees totalling $5 million from Glaxo Wellcome and Kissei Pharmaceutical. The payments are related to the development and commercialization of VX-478, an HIV protease inhibitor designed by Vertex. The three companies are engaged in an international development program for the product.

GW has paid $2 million, based on the mid-December start of Phase II/III clinical trials of VX-478. With its $3 million payment, Kissei has exercised its option to develop and commercialize VX-478 in 15 additional Asian territories including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. It already has rights in Japan and China. GW has rights in the rest of the world.