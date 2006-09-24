Vertex prices stock offer at $33/share

US biotechnology firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced the pricing of its public offering of 9.i million shares of its common stock at a price of $33.00 each. The gross proceeds, before commissions and expenses, of the financing will be about $300.3 million. All of the shares are being offered by Vertex. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith is acting as sole book-runner, with Morgan Stanley & Cog as joint lead manager and UBS Securities as co-manager in this offering.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze