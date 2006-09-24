Vertex prices stock offer at $33/share

US biotechnology firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced the pricing of its public offering of 9.i million shares of its common stock at a price of $33.00 each. The gross proceeds, before commissions and expenses, of the financing will be about $300.3 million. All of the shares are being offered by Vertex. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith is acting as sole book-runner, with Morgan Stanley & Cog as joint lead manager and UBS Securities as co-manager in this offering.