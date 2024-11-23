Vertex Reports On VX-478

Presenting at the Xth International AIDS Conference in Yokohama, Japan, Vertex reported that its proteinase inhibitor, VX-478, showed long-lasting inhibition of HIV growth when administered orally to monkeys and rats.

The drug, according to Vertex, shows good oral bioavailablity on oral administration. When given to monkeys at a dose of 50mg/kg, said the company, a concentration assuring 90% inhibition of viral growth was maintained for more than six hours.

VX-478 was discovered by Vertex and is being codeveloped by Kissei of Japan under an agreement entered into last April, which Wellcome also joined in December. Wellcome has development, manufacture and marketing rights to the compound in the USA, Europe and other countries outside the Far East. Kissei has similar rights in Japan and China and an option on marketing in Southeast Asia. Vertex said that it hopes to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the USA before the end of this year.