Viagra to go on sale in UK without prescription

As part of a pilot scheme to be launched on February 14, 2007, three retail pharmacies in Manchester, UK, will offer world drug giant Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil citrate) without a prescription.
The Boots Pharmacy ED Programme costs L50 ($97) for the initial screening and supply of four tablets, L37.50 for subsequent private doctor consultation and then from L21.25 for four tablets further supply. National roll out of the program will be assessed later in the year.
The scheme is open to men aged betweem 30 and 65 who are suffering from ED and involves a consultation in a private area with a pharmacist who has been trained to follow a strict protocol to assess suitability for this specific medicine. The pharmacist will take a medical history and establish symptoms of ED as well as checking blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels. The consultation also takes into account any other medications or medical conditions the patient may have that would affect their suitability.
