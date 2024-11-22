VIANAIN US PATENT

Genzyme Corp and Neozyme Corp have been issued a patent (No 5,106,621) covering the Vianain enzymatic debridement agent. Genzyme is developing the product as a treatment for patients with severe burns. The patent covers the individual enzymes, ananain and comosain, and the enzyme mixture that constitutes the active ingredient of the product. According to Genzyme, it anticipates submitting an Invest-igational New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration during the second quarter of this year.
