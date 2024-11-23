Vical 3rd quarter results

- Vical Incorporated achieved revenues of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 1995, compared with $1.7 million a year earlier. In the first nine months of the year revenues were $5.6 million, compared with $4.9 million a year earlier. The quarterly net loss was $1.1 million, compared to $746,000. For the nine-month period, a net loss was recorded of $2.6 million, a slight increase on the previous year. The quarterly net loss per share was $0.08, compared to $0.06. For the first nine months of the year, the loss per share was $0.20. A year earlier it had been $0.19. The firm said that expenses in the first nine months of the year rose due to increased funding of clinical studies of its anticancer product candidates.