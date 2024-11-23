Vical 3rd quarter results

- Vical Incorporated achieved revenues of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 1995, compared with $1.7 million a year earlier. In the first nine months of the year revenues were $5.6 million, compared with $4.9 million a year earlier. The quarterly net loss was $1.1 million, compared to $746,000. For the nine-month period, a net loss was recorded of $2.6 million, a slight increase on the previous year. The quarterly net loss per share was $0.08, compared to $0.06. For the first nine months of the year, the loss per share was $0.20. A year earlier it had been $0.19. The firm said that expenses in the first nine months of the year rose due to increased funding of clinical studies of its anticancer product candidates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze