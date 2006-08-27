Friday 22 November 2024

Vical begins Ph I trial of prime-boost HIV vaccination strategy

27 August 2006

San Diego, USA-based Vical says it has initiated a National Institutes of Health-sponsored Phase I clinical trial of a "prime-boost" vaccine strategy for patients already infected with HIV. The assessment involves eliciting an immune response using multiple doses of the firm's plasmid DNA vaccine, before amplifying this response with a single dose of an adenoviral vector-based vaccine, given at a later date.

The product was originally developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is also being assessed in a preventative setting in individuals not infected with HIV.

The vaccine used in the prime-boost trial incorporates modified versions of the gag, pol and nef genes from the subtype B virus, most common in Europe and the USA, as well as a recombinant version of the env gene based on that found in the A and C subtypes, which are predominant in Africa and Asia. The program which is designed to evaluate the treatment's safety, will be carried out at the NIH's Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze