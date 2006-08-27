Vical begins Ph I trial of prime-boost HIV vaccination strategy

San Diego, USA-based Vical says it has initiated a National Institutes of Health-sponsored Phase I clinical trial of a "prime-boost" vaccine strategy for patients already infected with HIV. The assessment involves eliciting an immune response using multiple doses of the firm's plasmid DNA vaccine, before amplifying this response with a single dose of an adenoviral vector-based vaccine, given at a later date.
The product was originally developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is also being assessed in a preventative setting in individuals not infected with HIV.
The vaccine used in the prime-boost trial incorporates modified versions of the gag, pol and nef genes from the subtype B virus, most common in Europe and the USA, as well as a recombinant version of the env gene based on that found in the A and C subtypes, which are predominant in Africa and Asia. The program which is designed to evaluate the treatment's safety, will be carried out at the NIH's Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze