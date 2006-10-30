Vical's H5N1 vaccine provides 100% protection in ferrets

San Diego, USA-based Vical says its avian influenza DNA vaccine candidate, Vaxfectin, provided 100% protection against H5N1 infection in animal models. The firm also reported that a single administration of the agent was sufficient to combat a lethal challenge from the highly-virulent Vietnam/1203/2004 strain of the virus in ferrets.
Vical explained that, in previous studies, it had demonstrated that two doses of the vaccine provided 100% protection against infection. It added that the development of a successful single-dose vaccine for humans would prove beneficial during the predicted pandemic, both in terms of extending supplies of the agent as well as in expediting the rate of response to infection.
Vijay Samant, Vical's president, said that, based on the results, the firm plans to advance the agent into human testing as quickly as possible.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze