Vical's Phase I/II Trial Of Allovectin-7

Results of a Phase I/II clinical trial of Vical's cancer immunotherapy product candidate Allovectin-7 suggest that direct gene transfer into tumor types appears to be a safe and feasible approach to cancer therapy.
Allovectin-7 is a gene-based product intended for direct injection into tumor lesions of cancer patients. The product contains a gene that encodes a mismatched transplantation antigen (HLA-B7) which should be expressed on the surface of the cells and stimulate the immune system to mount a cytotoxic response.
The current trial involved 40 patients with advanced cancers, including metastatic melanoma, colorectal carcinoma and renal carcinoma. Measurable tumor shrinkage was observed in a portion of the patients with advanced melanoma but full clinical data from the study will not be available until the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in May.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze