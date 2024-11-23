Vical's Phase I/II Trial Of Allovectin-7

Results of a Phase I/II clinical trial of Vical's cancer immunotherapy product candidate Allovectin-7 suggest that direct gene transfer into tumor types appears to be a safe and feasible approach to cancer therapy.

Allovectin-7 is a gene-based product intended for direct injection into tumor lesions of cancer patients. The product contains a gene that encodes a mismatched transplantation antigen (HLA-B7) which should be expressed on the surface of the cells and stimulate the immune system to mount a cytotoxic response.

The current trial involved 40 patients with advanced cancers, including metastatic melanoma, colorectal carcinoma and renal carcinoma. Measurable tumor shrinkage was observed in a portion of the patients with advanced melanoma but full clinical data from the study will not be available until the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in May.