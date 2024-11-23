Vical To Collaborate In DNA Vaccine Technology

- Vical is to collaborate with Stanford University Medical Center in California, USA, in the development of a DNA protective vaccine against beta-cell lymphoma. The vaccine uses "naked" DNA technology from Vical to deliver a gene that causes muscle cells to produce idiotypic determinant which targets tumor cells. The immune defenses would then produce anti-Id antibodies and T-cells that would eliminate the rest of the tumor cells and prevent relapse. The results of the preclinical study are presented in Nature Medicine (September 2).