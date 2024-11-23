Vical To Collaborate In DNA Vaccine Technology

- Vical is to collaborate with Stanford University Medical Center in California, USA, in the development of a DNA protective vaccine against beta-cell lymphoma. The vaccine uses "naked" DNA technology from Vical to deliver a gene that causes muscle cells to produce idiotypic determinant which targets tumor cells. The immune defenses would then produce anti-Id antibodies and T-cells that would eliminate the rest of the tumor cells and prevent relapse. The results of the preclinical study are presented in Nature Medicine (September 2).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze