A biopharmaceutical company developing novel vaccines against life-threatening respiratory viral infections.

Vicebio is developing next-generation vaccines for respiratory viruses utilising its proprietary Molecular Clamp technology, discovered at The University of Queensland. This novel technology stabilises viral glycoproteins in their highly immunogenic ‘prefusion’ conformation, crucial for eliciting strong protective immune responses. The Molecular Clamp technology is applicable to a wide range of viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), Parainfluenza virus, Influenza and Coronaviruses, as confirmed by promising preclinical and clinical studies.

In Q2 2024, the company initiated a Phase I clinical trial with VXB-241, its bivalent vaccine targeting both RSV and hMPV, viruses that cause a significant burden of disease in elderly patients and those with a weakened immune system. 

Vicebio announces a $100 million Series B financing  led by TCGX  with investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Avoro Ventures, venBio,  and participation from UniQuest and founding investor Medicxi. This financing will also support the acceleration and expand further development of Vicebio’s multivalent pipeline including VXB-251, a trivalent vaccine targeting RSV, hMPV and Parainfluenza Virus 3 (PIV3), a further valency that addresses a significant remaining medical burden in the elderly.

Vicebio raises $100 million for next-gen respiratory virus vaccines
23 September 2024
