Vietnam Drug Output, Foreign Investment

The General Statistics Office reports that pharmaceutical production inVietnam was a massive 153.8% higher in the first nine months of this year than in the same period of 1996, reports Vietnam News. The increase was much higher than the rise in industrial production as a whole, which was 12.8%.
Meantime, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has said that foreign investment in Vietnam's health care sector will grow rapidly in the next few years. Currently, only 30 foreign-invested products, with a total investment of $300 million, are established in Vietnam, with 11 in pharmaceutical production projects, 11 in medical equipment and eight involved in the construction of health care facilities.
A joint venture between Gateway Pharmaceuticals of the USA and the Ha Tay Import-Export Health Company in Ha Tay province will build a $33 million drug production plant in the province. One of the most successful foreign-invested ventures is the B Braun Hanoi Pharmaceutical Co, a joint venture between the Hanoi Pharmaceutical Company and Germany's B Braun Melsugen Co.
