Vietnam Health Insurance "Ineffective"

Many Vietnamese public-sector workers who pay for health insurancehesitate to use their insurance cards when seeking treatment, reports the Vietnam Courier. This is because they often wait several hours to see a doctor and then receive inadequate prescriptions, and have to pay hidden charges if they spend any time in hospital.
Most of the insured now choose to pay the same rate for treatment as the uninsured. As a result, under 10% of people buy health insurance, although coverage is expected to reach 10 million by year-end, from 3.8 million in 1993.
Vietnam now spends one-sixth of its annual state budget, of 500 billion dong ($45.5 million) on free health care for the poor, the elderly and war invalids.
