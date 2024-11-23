Saturday 23 November 2024

Vietnam - Sit And Watch Or Develop Entry Strategy

18 September 1994

Until recently, the pharmaceutical market of Vietnam has escaped the attention of all but a few multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers. However, with a population of nearly 71 million people, this market was valued at $153 million at cif/ex-factory prices in 1993, according to a new report from IMS Pharma Strategy Group, with imports capturing more than 50% of the total.

Since 1989, the average compound annual growth has been 30% in US dollar terms, with a significant leap in imports in 1993. Between 1989 and 1992, the source of supply of these imports has changed dramatically; the largest suppliers originally were the socialist countries Hungary and the USSR, but are now replaced by France, Germany and Hong Kong.

Opportunities for growth continue to be significant, with the market forecast to grow by 22% per annum over the period to 1998, resulting in per capita value of $4.40 (albeit still low by comparison with similar markets, says IMS, but a major step forward compared with the per capita value of under $3 in 1989).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze