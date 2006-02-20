Vietnam will force drugmakers to price transparency

The Vietnam Pharmaceutical Management Department has ordered all drug companies to post their import, wholesale and retail prices for public scrutiny on a web site by the end of March this year. The regulation is intended to empower patients to buy their medications at the best price, and encourage drug companies to keep their prices competitive and under review.
Truong Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the VPMD, was reported by the state-controlled Vietnam News Agency to be considering requests by pharmaceutical firms to raise their prices, although many have gone ahead already, with most increases in the 5%-10% range, over the past week. Becberin, a locally-produced antidiarretic, now costs 1,300 Vietnamese dong ($0.08) per container, up from 900 VND.
Of Vietnam's 175 drug companies, 58 that meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards have asked for permission to raise prices, citing spending on manufacturing facilities and the increased cost of imported raw materials. At present, Vietnamese pharmaceutical firms import more than 90% of their material.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze