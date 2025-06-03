Tuesday 3 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Vima Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing oral therapies for movement disorders, with an initial focus on dystonia.

Its lead candidate, VIM0423, is a potential first-in-class oral treatment targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors in the brain to address the underlying cause of isolated dystonia. As of Q2 2025, VIM0423 is in a Phase I clinical trial, with a Phase II study planned for Q4 of 2025.

The company launched in May 2025 with a $60 million Series A financing led by Atlas Venture, joined by Access Industries and Canaan.

Vima is led by founder and CEO Bernard Ravina, MD, MS, a neurologist with over 25 years of drug development experience. The leadership team includes Judith Dunn, PhD, as president and head of R&D.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vima Therapeutics News

Vima Therapeutics debuts with $60 million financing
30 May 2025
More Vima Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Elinzanetant cuts hot flushes associated with endocrine therapy for breast cancer
Pharmaceutical
Elinzanetant cuts hot flushes associated with endocrine therapy for breast cancer
2 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Camizestrant results ‘pivotal moment in breast cancer care’
2 June 2025
Biotechnology
Opdivo SC wins EC approval
2 June 2025
Biotechnology
ASCO Tecentriq data a ‘landmark’ in dMMR colon cancer
2 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh licensing deal provides Regeneron with HS-20094, a GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist
2 June 2025
Biotechnology
BMS acquires rights to BioNTech’s bispecific antibody candidate BNT327
2 June 2025
Biotechnology
VectorY Therapeutics appoints Jessica Atkinson as CBO
2 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze