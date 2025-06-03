Vima Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing oral therapies for movement disorders, with an initial focus on dystonia.

Its lead candidate, VIM0423, is a potential first-in-class oral treatment targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors in the brain to address the underlying cause of isolated dystonia. As of Q2 2025, VIM0423 is in a Phase I clinical trial, with a Phase II study planned for Q4 of 2025.

The company launched in May 2025 with a $60 million Series A financing led by Atlas Venture, joined by Access Industries and Canaan.

Vima is led by founder and CEO Bernard Ravina, MD, MS, a neurologist with over 25 years of drug development experience. The leadership team includes Judith Dunn, PhD, as president and head of R&D.