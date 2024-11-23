VIMRx To Control Innovir

VIMRx Pharmaceuticals and Innovir Laboratories, both of the USA, have reached definitive agreements to give VIMRx a controlling interest in Innovir and provide Innovir with $7 million of operating capital with a commitment for an additional $2 million.
The firms say that their combination will aid development of complementary therapeutic technologies that correct genetic flaws to pre-empt disease formation.
Each company's technology involves a different class of catalytically-active oligomers that have shown an ability to inactivate certain RNA "messenger" molecules that direct cells to produce illness-causing proteins. VIMRx focuses on RILON oligozymes and Innovir on external Guide sequence, or EGS oligozymes.
