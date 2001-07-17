Tuesday 14 January 2025

Vion begins Triapine/ cisplatin Phase I trial

17 July 2001

Vion Pharmaceuticals has begun a second Phase I combination trial ofits anticancer drug Triapine which will evaluate the safety and maximum-tolerated dose of cisplatin, a drug which has demonstrated anticancer activity in various solid tumors, when administered with Triapine for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer.

Triapine is a potent inhibitor of the ribonucleotide reductase enzyme which, in preclinical studies, has been shown to inhibit DNA synthesis, slow or stop cancer cell division and disrupt repair of DNA damage caused by anticancer agents such as cisplatin. Preclinical studies have also shown that Triapine and cisplatin in combination are more effective than either drug used alone. Phase I trials demonstrated that Triapine monotherapy was well-tolerated and has antitumor activity in patients with advanced treatment-resistant cancers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Novartis prevails in US patent dispute over Entresto
Generics
Novartis prevails in US patent dispute over Entresto
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
Scribe achieves milestone under Sanofi collaboration
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
GLP-1R gold rush: emerging biotechs set to challenge market leaders
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Obesity challenger reveals impressive Phase II data
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly takes a nibble at Scorpion program
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
NIH aims to boost access to government-funded meds
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
14 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing therapies for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze