VioQuest initiates Ph I/IIa trial of VQD-001

The USA's VioQuest Pharmaceuticals has dosed the first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of VQD-001 (sodium stibogluconate), evaluating its drug candidate as a treatment of solid tumors. VQD-001 has shown in preclinical studies to specifically inhibit protein tyrosine phosphatases, a family of enzymes believed to play a crucial role in solid tumor formation.

According to VioQuest, PTPs are over-expressed in many advanced malignancies, including renal cancer and melanoma. Based on preclinical activity demonstrated in animal models, VQD-001 may represent a novel oncology therapeutic for halting solid tumor growth.

The open-label, dose escalating Phase I/IIa trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of VQD-001 in combination with interferon alpha-2b in patients with advanced malignancies, with first results expected early next year.