Viragen and Orphan Int in licensing accord

Florida, USA-based Viragen says that it has signed a licensing agreement with Swedish drug maker Orphan International AB, granting the latter exclusive European marketing rights to its product Multiferon (multi-subtype, human alpha interferon). The deal, which excludes European states in which the drug is already licensed, will also see the Swedish firm provide significant funding for post-marketing studies due to be conducted in the region.

Under the terms of the deal, Viragen will receive an upfront payment of approximately $2.0 million, and will serve as sole manufacturer of the product. In addition, the Swedish group will pay Viragen for supplies of the drug, as well as providing the US company with double-digit sales royalties. Further financial terms of the deal were not provided.