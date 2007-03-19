Virax licenses Co-X-Gene to Transgene for up to $12M

Melbourne, Australia-based Virax Holdings Limited has exclusively licensed its Co-X-Gene technology patents for use in two of French biopharmaceutical firm Transgene SA's immunotherapeutics, TG4010 (MVA-MUC1-IL2) and TG4001 (MVA-HPV-IL2). These products are currently in separate Phase IIb clinical trials for treating non-small cell lung cancer (TG 4010) and in preparation for Phase III studies against human papilloma virus-associated pathologies (TG 4001).

The license applies specifically to the USA and Canada and to Transgene's TG4010, expressing MUC1 and interleukin-2, and TG4001, expressing HPV antigens and IL-2. Under the terms of the deal, Virax will receive an upfront license fee and will share in fees and milestone payments gained by Transgene in the event that it licenses out either of the products covered by the Co-X-Gene license and they achieve agreed development targets.

Virax says it could receive up to $12.0 million under the agreement ($9.0 million for TG4010 and $3.0 million for TG4001), in addition to royalties on net sales of the licensed products in North America. Further financial terms were not disclosed.