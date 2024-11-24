ViroCell Biologics

ViroCell is developing specialist services in viral vector design and manufacturing. The company offers a full range of pre-clinical and clinical viral vector services that support academic and corporate innovators to accelerate the clinical development of novel CGTs.

Since an approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to manufacture and export viral vectors, ViroCell has seen significant demand for its services and is building a strong reputation for delivering high yield GMP vectors in a timely manner.