Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ViroCell Biologics

A cell & gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in GMP viral vector manufacturing for clinical trials.

ViroCell is developing specialist services in viral vector design and manufacturing. The company offers a full range of pre-clinical and clinical viral vector services that support academic and corporate innovators to accelerate the clinical development of novel CGTs. 

Since an approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to manufacture and export viral vectors, ViroCell has seen significant demand for its services and is building a strong reputation for delivering high yield GMP vectors in a timely manner. 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ViroCell Biologics News

ViroCell Biologics adds former Charles River exec to its team
7 October 2024
ViroCell names Susan Nichols as CBO
20 September 2022
More ViroCell Biologics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze