ViroPharma files for pleconaril approval

ViroPharma has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration forapproval to market Picovir (pleconaril), its antiviral intended as a treatment for adults with viral respiratory infections (colds) caused by picornaviruses. The filing is a major achievement for the drug, which was all but written off last year after it achieved disappointing results in three successive clinical trials (Marketletter April 17, 2000)
Earlier this year, the company reported positive results from two Phase III trials of the drug, which showed that it had an effect on symptoms within 24 hours and reduced by approximately one day the time to resolution of symptoms (Marketletter March 26). Additional studies are planned looking at the drug's use in children and in the prevention of colds.
