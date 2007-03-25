Viropro gets NRC-BRI MAb license

Canada's Viropro has signed a deal with the National Research Council - Biotechnology Research Institute (NRC-BRI) for the development of one of the company's main products, a targeted, high-volume sales monoclonal antibody. The NRC-BRI has granted Viropro an exclusive worldwide license for cutting-edge intellectual property designed to increase the production of specific biopharmaceutical products in manufacturing processes.

The company intends to out-license this product to various biopharmaceutical manufacturing partners. Discussions to this effect are ongoing, with a first contract expected to be signed by the end of 2007. Viropro is projecting significant revenues between 2008 and 2010 from out-licensing fees and royalties.

"This partnership represents the integration of selected NRC-BRI Intellectual Property and process development expertise to Viropro's product development. It will minimize the company's capital expenditure requirements and allow both scientific groups to team-up to advance our core business objectives," said Jean-Marie Dupuy, the firm's chief executive.