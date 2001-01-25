Friday 22 November 2024

Visible Genetics to partner with California on AIDS drug testing

25 January 2001

Under an agreement between Visible Genetics Inc and the US state ofCalifornia, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is to provide genotypic testing for low-income HIV-positive residents, using VGI's TRUGENE HIV-1 genotyping technology, now under review at the Food and Drug Administration.

The program is specifically designed for the 28 County-funded health care providers which directly manage over 25,000 residents on antiretroviral HIV therapies, and is being provided as part of VGI's Vigilance II study, a prospective open-label trial conducted under the company's Investigational Device Exemption.

The data will also greatly enhance understanding of the complex HIV viral resistance mutations in LA County and help determine treatment strategies that could be most effective, said Charles Henry, director, LA County Office of AIDS Programs and Policy. "The ability to test HIV for resistance to drug therapies is every bit as significant as the actual development of antiretroviral therapy and protease inhibitors," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze