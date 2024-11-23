Vistide For CMV Disease Cleared In EU

Gilead's nucleotide antiviral Vistide (cidofovir) has been approved bythe European Medicines Evaluation Agency for the intravenous treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS. Pharmacia & Upjohn has marketing rights to the product outside the USA, where it was approved and launched last year (Marketletter July 8, 1996).

The impending launch in Europe will spark a $10 million milestone payment to Gilead from P&U, as well as royalty revenues. Marketing will begin after an amendment is filed to transfer authorization to P&U, and after pricing and reimbursement negotiations are completed in countries where this is necessary. Some sales have already been recorded in France, under an expanded access program which has made the product available to patients with CMV.