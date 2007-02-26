Viventia to advance Vicinium and VB6-845

Viventia Biotech, a privately-held Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer, has issued an update on the clinical development of its late-stage antibodies: its lead anticancer drug, Proxinium (VB4-845), as well as Vicinium and VB6-845.
According to the firm, Proxinium is undergoing a global pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial. In December 2006, an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board reviewed the Phase II data from the so-called TARGET trial and recommended that it proceed to the Phase III stage. Interim efficacy data from the TARGET trial is anticipated in late 2007 and enrollment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.
Commenting on the rest of the pipeline, Nick Glover, chief executive of Viventia, said that "we are initiating both a Phase II trial for Vicinium and a Phase I trial for our exciting and novel anti-metastatic cancer drug, VB6-845, in the first quarter of 2007." He noted that the company retains full global product rights to all of its drug candidates and technology platforms, adding that, "in 2007, we intend to intensify our business development efforts with a view to identifying and selecting a partner capable of complementing our development expertise with their global sales, marketing and commercial capabilities."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze