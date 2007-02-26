Viventia to advance Vicinium and VB6-845

Viventia Biotech, a privately-held Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer, has issued an update on the clinical development of its late-stage antibodies: its lead anticancer drug, Proxinium (VB4-845), as well as Vicinium and VB6-845.

According to the firm, Proxinium is undergoing a global pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial. In December 2006, an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board reviewed the Phase II data from the so-called TARGET trial and recommended that it proceed to the Phase III stage. Interim efficacy data from the TARGET trial is anticipated in late 2007 and enrollment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Commenting on the rest of the pipeline, Nick Glover, chief executive of Viventia, said that "we are initiating both a Phase II trial for Vicinium and a Phase I trial for our exciting and novel anti-metastatic cancer drug, VB6-845, in the first quarter of 2007." He noted that the company retains full global product rights to all of its drug candidates and technology platforms, adding that, "in 2007, we intend to intensify our business development efforts with a view to identifying and selecting a partner capable of complementing our development expertise with their global sales, marketing and commercial capabilities."