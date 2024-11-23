Vivus' EPS Is Higher Than Expectations

Shares of US firm Vivus moved up 7.85% after it reported earnings pershare in the first quarter of 1997 of 54 cents, much higher than analysts' projections, resulting from higher-than-projected sales of the company's non-invasive treatment for impotence, MUSE (alprostadil). Four analysts surveyed by First Call had expected EPS to be 20 cents.
First-quarter revenues amounted to $32.8 million, and net income was $9.5 million. Sales included a milestone payment of $5 million from Janssen Pharmaceutica International, which has a marketing agreement with Vivus for MUSE in China, the Pacific Rim, Canada, Mexico and South Africa. 71% of Vivus' sales were related to the launch of the product. Some analysts had expected MUSE sales of $25 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze