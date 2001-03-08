Vivus licenses MED drug from Tanabe

Vivus of the USA has licensed a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitorcompound, TA-1790, from Japan's Tanabe Seiyaku for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The drug has already been tested in Phase I trials by the Japanese firm, and Vivus now says that it intends to start its own clinical development program in the second half of this year.

TA-1790 is in the same therapeutic class as Pfizer's blockbuster Viagra (sildenafil) for male erectile dysfunction, which achieved sales of $1.3 billion in 2000. Vivus notes that preclinical studies have shown that Tanabe's compound is as effective as sildenafil in inducing penile rigidity in several different animal species, and inhibits PDE5 more selectively, suggesting it may have a lower potential to cause side effects. TA-1790 has also been shown in in vitro models to cause less inhibition at adenosine receptors (adenosine may play a role in maintaining normal cardiac rhythm), and cause less blood pressure reduction when combined with nitrates. Viagra is contraindicated in men taking nitrates because of this interaction.

Vivus already markets an intra-urethrally-administered treatment for MED, called MUSE (alprostadil), and the company notes that access to TA-1790 will allow it to develop combination products using this approach for both male and female sexual dysfunction.