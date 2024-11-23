Vivus Shares Tumble On MUSE Concerns

Vivus has become the latest biopharmaceutical company to suffer from ayo-yoing share price. The company's shares climbed to over $80 after it launched its non-invasive treatment for impotence, MUSE (alprostadil) in the USA in January, but retreated just as swiftly after a Barron's article indicated that more convenient treatments might soon be available.
Unlike current treatments for impotence which must be injected into the penis, MUSE delivers the drug into the urethra. The current popularity of MUSE will be a moot point in two years, according to Dr Harin Padma-Nathan, the lead author of the study which secured approval for the drug and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Southern California, because of new oral impotence drugs in the offing from Pfizer (sildenafil) and others, which could reach the market next year.
Barron's reported that even Dr Padma-Nathan tells his patients that MUSE is less effective than intrapenile injection therapy and may cause even more pain. Only 5%-10% of his patients now opt for MUSE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze